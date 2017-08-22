2 Young Cowboys Kick Off the School Year “The Cowboy Way”

PIERRE SD – Two young cousins ventured out this morning on a bit of a horse back ride that consists of 42 miles of fresh air and green grass – “just because they wanted to” – before school starts for them tomorrow.

Sully Paxton age 14 who’s parents are Eric and Helen and Walker West age 10 who’s parents are Jason and Jessica are “True American Cowboys”. Now being a cowboy is a way of life for both young men as they compete in rodeo and use their horses to work on the Jason West ranch north of Pierre at West Prairie 42 miles and that is also where they are headed.

(Photo credit: Jason West)

Paxton said they took off from Sam Sheppicks east of Pierre where he helps with horses and says he has a horse he has been training and at the advice of his Uncle Jason West, thought this would be a good ride and training for the animal.

Paxtons horse is young and has a unique name but Paxton uses the horses alias in public.

Walker West’s horse is a mare and handles well on the ride except for when she sees the culverts.

At noon when DRG News spoke with Paxton and West they had traveled 9.8 miles on their journey. West says his Grandpa John has been calling to make sure the boys are ok and watering the horses along the way. West said they are riding along in the ditch and when asked if they are spending the night under the stars, he said ” I hope not we don’t have any bed rolls”

They both start school tomorrow – West in the 4th grade at St Joe in Pierre, and Paxton a Freshman in Onida, when asked if they get bored along the way West said they haven’t sang a lot on the ride but they come from a musical background.

Paxton talked a bit more about the horses and their experience in rodeo.

Since the trip is only a 5-6 hour ride Paxton told DRG News what he and West packed only the necessities for the ride.

The distance has given them a chance to see a few things and Paxton said they have seen alot so far and he also admitted he has been singing one of his favorite songs along the way.

The Cowboys stated when they reach the ranch they will put the horses up for the night and take motorized transportation to school tomorrow, but for today they are “Young Guns” and doing what most can only dream of. Long Live Cowboys!