2 Pierre Players Named All State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Baseball Coaches Association named their Class A All Region and All State baseball teams after the Class A State High School Baseball tournament wrapped up on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Two members of the State Runner up Pierre High School Club Baseball team were named All State. Pitcher Peyton Zabel, who did not lose a game this spring, and shortstop Micheal Lusk were named to the All State team as selected by the Class A high school baseball coaches. Zabel and Lusk are joined on the All Region team by Garrett Stout and Gray Zabel.