2 more COVID-19 related deaths in SD; Buffalo, Lyman and Hughes counties

Today’s (May 19) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows two new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since yesterday. One was a Minnehaha County resident, the other a Pennington County resident.

In central South Dakota, Buffalo and Lyman counties each reported two new positive tests, bringing totals in those counties to 3 and 6, respectively. Hughes County data shows one additional positive case since yesterday with at total of 17 cases having been found in that county. 13 of those are considered recovered.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1125

currently hospitalized– 77

recovered– 2914

total positive tests– 4085

total negative tests– 25,624

ever hospitalized– 327

deaths– 46

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 3 (up 2)

Campbell–

Corson– 4 (up 1)

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 17 (up 1. 13 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 6 (up 2. 3 recovered)

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 9 (7 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 17 (6 recovered)

Tripp– 2

Walworth– 5

Ziebach– 1