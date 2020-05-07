2 more COVID-19 deaths in SD; 6 of 8 Stanley County cases recovered

Today’s (May 7) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows two additional deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the state total to 31. Both were Minnehaha County residents.

In central South Dakota, the first positive test showed up in a Ziebach County resident. One new case showed up in Hughes County bringing the total to 14 with nine people having recovered. Six of the eight Stanley County cases have recovered.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 846

currently hospitalized– 70

recovered– 2028

total positive tests– 2905

total negative tests– 17,209

ever hospitalized– 236

deaths– 31

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 14 (up 1. 9 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 3

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 8 (6 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 7 (1 recovered)

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach– 1