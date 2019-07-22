2 month old infant dies; Berman now facing 2nd Degree Murder charge

A 29-year-old Pierre man arrested on child abuse charges now faces a 2nd Degree Murder charge instead.

According to the Pierre Police Department, Derek Berman was arrested earlier this month (July 13) after the law enforcement dispatch center received a report of a two-month-old infant having received serious, life-threatening injuries consistent with that of abuse. The child died on Friday (July 19).

Berman is being held without bond at the Hughes County Jail.