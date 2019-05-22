$2-million raised for new health care center in Gettysburg; $1-million more need to seal the deal

The Avera Gettysburg Foundation is hoping to raise $1-million by June 1 to reach the goal to build the new Avera Missouri River Health Center.

Avera Gettysburg Foundation director Kellie Yackley says despite a difficult spring, area residents raised more than $2-million in 90 days.

Avera Health announced plans to raise funds to build a new 21,800 square-foot medical center in February, committing $9 million toward the $12 million project.

Given the current financial struggles of many people due to the depressed agriculture economy, Yackley says they know it’ll be challenging to raise the final $1-million, but she hopes people in north central South Dakota will come through.

Yackley says having access to a modern medical facility will save lives in the Gettysburg and surrounding areas.

To make your commitment or discuss your pledge, contact the Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593.

Please consult with your financial advisor to find a personal best approach for your philanthropic gifts.

Bonds

Cash

IR tax-free donations

Gift Annuities

Gifts by wills or trusts

Gifts of grain or commodities

Life estates

Life insurance

Stocks

The Avera Missouri River Health Center will include an inpatient unit, a modern emergency services facility, radiology and imaging services, IV infusion suites, a new physical therapy gym and a welcoming clinic – all fully integrated and connected to Avera’s strong and robust telemedicine program, Avera eCARE®.