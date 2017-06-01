2 Men Charged in Fatal Shooting on Pine Ridge

PINE RIDGE SD – Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another male on the reservation on Saturday.

Scott Edison Benson, 30, and Clarence William Yellow Hawk Jr., 27, are jointly charged in federal court with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Janis.

Benson and Yellow Hawk “with malice aforethought did unlawfully kill Christopher Janis, by shooting him, and did aid and abet others in doing so,” according to the men’s criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of South Dakota.

The shooting occurred near Sharps Corner on Saturday afternoon. There are no other suspects known to be in custody at this time.