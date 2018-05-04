2 county sheriffs sued over death of woman in jail’s custody

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Two South Dakota sheriffs and others are facing a federal civil lawsuit over the 2015 overdose death of a woman in the custody of the Brown County Jail.

The woman, 24-year-old Sarah Circle Bear, died in July 2015 after being taken into custody on drug charges in Roberts County. She was found unresponsive in a cell and pronounced dead at a hospital from a methamphetamine overdose.

Investigators found Brown County Jail staff acted appropriately in dealing with Circle Bear. The lawsuit filed by Aberdeen attorney Scott Kuck alleges Circle Bear’s civil rights were violated.

The American News reports most of the defendants are current or former employees of Brown and Roberts counties, including Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt and Roberts County Sheriff Jay Tasa.

Milbrandt told the newspaper Friday he was unaware of the case.