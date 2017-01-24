2 Arrested At Reliance SD Business on Numerous Charges

RELIANCE SD- On 1-19-16 the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that two subjects who were wanted out of Minnehaha County SD were at a business in Reliance, SD.

Sheriff’s Office official personnel had also received word that the people were possibly armed and dangerous.

Officers from the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol were able to take the suspects into custody at the business with no incident. One of the subjects inside of the business was in possession of a BB gun pistol that was concealed within his waist band.

Some of the other items of interest that were located in their belongings were Meth, explosive materials and a possible explosive device.

Upon further investigation into the two subjects the Sheriff’s Office was able to locate a stolen vehicle out of Sioux Falls, SD that had been wrecked in a cattle pasture west of Oacoma, SD.

Agents from the SD Division of Criminal Investigation along with Agents from the ATF are currently looking into Federal Charges for the explosive devices as well as the illegal drugs in their possession.

Subjects that were arrested were identified as Nathaniel Aaron Johnson and William LeRoy Fralick.