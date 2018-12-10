2-1-1 Helpline Center Hotline Now Available in Hughes, Stanley Counties

Residents of Hughes and Stanley counties now have access to a helpline to call when they need assistance, or are in a crisis.

The 2-1-1 Helpline Center, already active in 16 counties statewide, expanded its services to Hughes and Stanley counties this month thanks to $17,000 from Capital Area United Way. People in this area also will have access to the 2-1-1 Helpline Center’s suicide prevention hotline. Those suffering through a mental health crisis or are having suicidal thoughts can simply dial 2-1-1 and talk to a registered nurse. If needed, those callers will be connected with other resources.

Board president Tony Farmen says although the hotline is based in Sioux Falls, those who call from Hughes or Stanley counties will be connected to local organizations who can help them. He says the Helpline Center will have a list of service providers in this area, such as the Pierre Area Referral Service and Capital Area Counseling Service, who can assist people in need.

Capital Area United Way executive director Ashlee Rathbun says 2-1-1 strives to streamline the process of receiving help or services so people in need can get help faster and more efficiently.

The center also tracks the type of requests it receives for local resources. Farmen says that information will help the Capital Area United Way and local officials determine what future services may be needed.