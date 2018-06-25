  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • 1st trial looms in theft scandal exposed by family’s deaths

1st trial looms in theft scandal exposed by family’s deaths

June 25, 2018

 

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The first trial is about to open in a complicated financial misconduct case that was uncovered after a Platte man killed his four children and wife before killing himself.

Jury selection starts Monday in Sioux Falls in the case of Stephanie Hubers. Hubers, a former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative staffer, is accused of getting more than $50,000 to keep quiet about embezzlement by Mid-Central’s business manager and his wife before their deaths in 2015.

The trial comes more than two years after authorities launched a financial investigation after Mid-Central business manager, Scott Westerhuis, killed his wife and children in a murder-suicide.

The investigation spurred felony charges in 2016 against the 45-year-old Hubers and two others in the couple’s embezzlement scheme.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


National News

National Sports

Multimedia