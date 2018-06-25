1st trial looms in theft scandal exposed by family’s deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The first trial is about to open in a complicated financial misconduct case that was uncovered after a Platte man killed his four children and wife before killing himself.

Jury selection starts Monday in Sioux Falls in the case of Stephanie Hubers. Hubers, a former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative staffer, is accused of getting more than $50,000 to keep quiet about embezzlement by Mid-Central’s business manager and his wife before their deaths in 2015.

The trial comes more than two years after authorities launched a financial investigation after Mid-Central business manager, Scott Westerhuis, killed his wife and children in a murder-suicide.

The investigation spurred felony charges in 2016 against the 45-year-old Hubers and two others in the couple’s embezzlement scheme.