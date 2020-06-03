1st cases of COVID-19 show up this week in Brule and Edmunds counties

Today’s (June 3) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the first positive cases of COVID-19 showing up in Brule County. One of the two is already considered recovered. The first cases also showed up this week in Edmunds County where three people have tested positive.

In South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1016

currently hospitalized– 87

recovered– 4084

total positive tests– 5162

total negative tests– 43,500

ever hospitalized– 456

deaths– 62

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–2 (1 recovered)

Buffalo– 22 (up 1. 4 recovered)

Campbell–

Corson–4 (3 recovered)

Dewey–1

Edmunds–3 (up 2)

Faulk–1 (recovered)

Gregory–1

Haakon–

Hand–3 (up 1. 1 recovered)

Hughes–19 (15 recovered)

Hyde–1 (recovered)

Jones–

Lyman–15 (up 1. 10 recovered)

McPherson–1 (recovered)

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley–10 (8 recovered)

Sully–1 (recovered)

Todd– 28 (19 recovered)

Tripp–6 (6 recovered)

Walworth–5 (5 recovered)

Ziebach–1 (recovered)