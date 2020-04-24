1st case of COVID-19 shows up in Stanley County

Today’s (April 24) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows a resident of Stanley County testing positive for COVID-19.

Hughes County has had 7 positive cases since the pandemic began, six cases are considered recovered. No other counties in the central part of the state show an increase in case numbers.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

positive tests– 2040

negative tests– 12,784

recovered– 1190

currently hospitalized– 61

ever hospitalized– 124

deaths– 10

To date, 827 Smithfield Foods processing plant employees in Sioux Falls and 206 close contacts have tested positive.

Find updated information at covid.sd.gov.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo–

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand–

Hughes– 7

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 2

McPherson–

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 1

Sully– 1

Todd– 1

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–