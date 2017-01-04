1st Annual New Years Eve Bull Bash in Fort Pierre a Huge Success

FORT PIERRE SD – Stanley County Fairgrounds Manager and Event organizer Aaron Brewer had a chance to visit with DRG News after the big New Years Eve event that he put on at the Schomer Barn.

The crowd was great and the weather cooperated Brewer said some tickets had to be refunded due to seating issues and Brewer apologizes to those folks. 650 people with purchased tickets and numerous kids were in attendance. 30 bull riders were on the program and 6 were not able to attend so they had alternates to fill the spots in the long go and brought back the top 10 in the short round.

The cowboys were auctioned off in the calcutta by announcer and auctioneer Allen Odden prior to each round, even the bulls were auctioned off in the event they bucked everyone off the buyer would win the pot for the bull Calcutta.

The Schomer barn does not have a heating system but Brewer was able to set up some heaters to warm up the barn so it was comfortable.

Stock Contractors from the surrounding area brought a nice pen of bulls.

Brewer said he went into planning the event with a few months to get sponsors and contestants. Preparing the barn took most of his time as far as painting and dirt and sand for the arena. Brewer said the event itself required a lot of manual labor and thanked those that helped

Dewey O’dea was the big winner of the night originally from Sturgis but currently residing in Mission. Brewer stated what he won and that he rode the bounty bull sponsored by Bad River Mercantile of Fort Pierre and Brewer had this to say about Odea.

Brewer said for next year the seating will be planned a bit better and more heat for the building. Numerous sponsors were a big part of the program and the event its self. The 3 Bull fighters stepped up and helped the event run smoothly and without injury Luke Henniger , Phil Kafka and Dayton Spiel .

Results of Long Go:

1st & 2nd Dewey O’Dea Mission SD 83 points Dillon Micheal Ainsworth NE 83 points

3rd Casey Reder Martin SD 81 points

4th Clay Hindman Pierre SD 78 points

5th Tyler Veir Johnstown NE 76 points

6th Kyle Friese Wessington Springs SD 75 points

7th Colter Cofen (alternate) 74 points

8th & 9th Kyle Hapney Pierre SD 73 points Zebock Comer Rapid City SD 73 points

10th Drew T.J. Schmidt back for short go from Belle Fourche SD based on rank ride time

Results of Short Go:

1st Dewey O’Dea Mission SD 89 points

2nd Tyler Veir Johnstown NE 87 points

3rd Dillon Micheel Ainsworth NE 84 points

4th T.J. Schmidt Belle Fourche SD 81 points

Average winners:

1st Dewey O’Dea Mission SD 172 points $2,160

2nd Dillon Micheel Ainsworth NE 167 points $1,620

3rd Tyler Veir Johnstown NE 163 points $1,080

4th (tie) T.J. Schmidt Belle Fourche SD 81 points $270

4th (tie) Casey Reder Martin SD 81 points $270

Dewey O’Dea rode the Bad River Mercantile bounty bull , Was paid an extra $2,000 and won the buckle.

Sioux Nation was the sponsor of the championship buckle and Brewer said those that want to get involved for next year will not be turned away because he plans to begin early with the planning. The City of Fort Pierre and Fire Department were thanked also by Brewer for the fireworks display.

The Stanley County Fairgrounds is available for rent for all types of events if the dates are open on the calendar call Brewer at 280-9775. (Photo Credit Plooster Photography)