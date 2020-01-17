1pm local time closure for state government offices in 42 Counties

Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered a 1 p.m., local time closing for state government executive branch offices in 42 counties included in the current blizzard warning. Those counties are: Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Gregory, Hand, Hyde, Jerauld, McPherson, Walworth, Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Marshall, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Turner, Union and Yankton.

State government executive branch offices in other non-blizzard warning counties remain open.