18 students receive scholarships from BankWest

BankWest has awarded 18 scholarships for the 2020-21 school year to students from across South Dakota. Each student will receive $1,500 to pursue post-secondary education at a school of their choice.

Students receiving BankWest scholarships include:

Frank Even, son of Don and Lisa Even of Burke, is a senior at Burke Public High School. He plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where he will study dairy production or animal science.

Grant Thomas, son of Andy and Renee Thomas of Gregory, is a senior at Gregory High School. He plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where he will study political science.

Haley Wenger, daughter of Jack Wenger or Gregory and Valerie Kolbe of Dixon, is a senior at Gregory High School. She plans to attend Northern State University this fall, where she will study business management.

Shalie Weinheimer, daughter of Jerry Weinheimer of Onida and Stacie Weinheimer of Pierre, is a senior at Sully Buttes High School. She plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where she will study nutrition and dietetics.

Jett Lamb, son of Joey and Brenda Lamb of Onida, is a senior at Sully Buttes High School. He plans to attend Augustana University this fall, where he will study business and health administration.

Kylee Thorpe, daughter of Brent and Robyn Thorpe of Pierre, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. She plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where she will study human biology/dentistry.

Morgan Jones, daughter of Nathan and Marva Jones of Pierre, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. She plans to attend Dixie State University in St. George, Utah this fall, where she will study exercise science/pre-physical therapy.

Chloe Jungwirth, daughter of Jason and Trisha Jungwirth of Pierre, is a junior at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, where she is studying geological engineering.

Chase Sattgast, son of Richard and Penny Sattgast of Pierre, is a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. He plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where he will study mathematics and statistics.

Molly Sperlich, daughter of Will and Jody Engel of Winner, is a junior at the University of South Dakota, where she is studying media & journalism.

Casey Miller, son of Rick and Kay Miller of Fulton, is a senior at Mitchell High School. He plans to attend the University of South Dakota this fall, where he will study medical biology.

Kianna Payer, daughter of Tom and Sheila Payer of Armour, is a senior at Armour High School. She plans to attend Mounty Marty College this fall, where she will study to become a radiology technician.

Evan Rumrill, son of Dudley Rumrill of Pierre and Deb Rumrill of Sioux Falls, is a sophomore at South Dakota State University where he is studying civil engineering.

Alyssa Iedema, daughter of Jamey Iedema of Platte and Cindy Iedema of Clear Lake, is a junior at South Dakota State University where she is studying interior design.

Alissa Stephens, daughter of Corrie and Angie Stephens of Rapid City, is a senior at St. Thomas More High School. She plans to attend Mount Marty College this fall, where she will study nursing.

Alexis Tilton, daughter of Tony and Penny Tilton of Stickney, is a senior at Corsica-Stickney High School. She plans to attend Dakota Wesleyan University this fall, where she will study nursing.

Lindsey Weeldreyer, daughter of Sandy and Liz Weeldreyer of Emery, is a senior at Bridgewater-Emery High School. She is undecided where she plans to attend college this fall. She would like to be a marine biologist or zoological researcher.

Emma Bertram, daughter of Erin and Kari Bertram of Armour, is a senior at Armour High School. She plans to attend South Dakota State University this fall, where she will study animal science.

BankWest has awarded $453,000 in academic scholarships during the past 27 years. Burke said 75 students applied for this year’s scholarships. The BankWest Scholarship program recognizes outstanding achievement by student account holders at BankWest.