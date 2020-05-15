17 Riggs High Track and Field Athletes Named Academic All State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 17 Track and Field Athletes from Pierre Riggs High School were named to the Academic All State Track and Field team named on Friday by the South Dakota Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association. The 17 members of the Governors who earned Academic All State honors are Paul Adam, Clay Alban, Paige Brandt, Isaac Buchholtz, Cobey Carr, Caden Davis, Halli Drewes, Tyler Gere, Emry Heiss, Morgan Jones, William Kessler, Mikah Moser, Morgan Oedekoven, Addy Smith, Megan VanLiere, Jack Walsh and Janaina Zanin. To be included for Academic All-State an athlete must be a senior, have participated in the sport for at least three years, have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better, and be nominated by their head coach.

Reid Wieczorek of Stanley County was also named to the Academic All State list as were several other atheltes from central South Dakota including Lavin Bendt, Greyson Devries, Augusta Mcmillin, Joey O’Daniel, Stephanie Ring and Dylan VanderMay from Kadoka Area. Corwin Mohr-Eymer and Bryce Muirhead of Lyman. Kayde Fernholz and Abby Ketelhut of Miller. Angela Guthmiller, Jeff Lamb and Avery Weinheimer of Sully Buttes and Miaken Adrian, Tylan Bear, Cody Earl and Nick Sayler of White River. The complete list of Academic All State is provided on the lin.

2020 Tand F Academic All-State