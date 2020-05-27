COVID-19 case count creeps up in Todd, Lyman and Stanley counties

Today’s (May 27) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows four new COVID-19 related deaths in the state. One was a Todd County resident, one a Brown County resident and two were Minnehaha County residents.

In South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1037

currently hospitalized– 101

recovered– 3619

total positive tests– 4710

total negative tests– 33,296

ever hospitalized– 391

deaths– 54

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 9

Campbell–

Corson– 4

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 19 (14 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 13 (up 1. 5 recovered)

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 10 (up 1. 8 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 22 (up 2. 14 recovered)

Tripp– 6

Walworth– 5

Ziebach– 1