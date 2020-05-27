COVID-19 case count creeps up in Todd, Lyman and Stanley counties
Today’s (May 27) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows four new COVID-19 related deaths in the state. One was a Todd County resident, one a Brown County resident and two were Minnehaha County residents.
In South Dakota:
- currently active cases– 1037
- currently hospitalized– 101
- recovered– 3619
- total positive tests– 4710
- total negative tests– 33,296
- ever hospitalized– 391
- deaths– 54
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–
Buffalo– 9
Campbell–
Corson– 4
Dewey–
Edmunds–
Faulk– 1
Gregory–
Haakon–
Hand– 1
Hughes– 19 (14 recovered)
Hyde– 1
Jones–
Lyman– 13 (up 1. 5 recovered)
McPherson– 1
Mellette–
Potter–
Stanley– 10 (up 1. 8 recovered)
Sully– 1
Todd– 22 (up 2. 14 recovered)
Tripp– 6
Walworth– 5
Ziebach– 1