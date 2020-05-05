SD reports 3 new deaths caused by COVID-19

Today’s (May 5) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows shows three additional deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the state total at 24. All three were Minnehaha County residents.

In central South Dakota, three new cases are reported in Todd County and now two of the eight Stanley County residents testing positive have recovered.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 802

currently hospitalized– 75

recovered– 1895

total positive tests– 2721

total negative tests– 16,301

ever hospitalized– 220

deaths– 24

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey– 1

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 13 (7 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 3

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 8 (2 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 6 (up 3. 1 recovered)

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–