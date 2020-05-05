Fort Pierre City Council holds off assigning committees, electing leadership until after June 30 election

The Fort Pierre City Council is holding off on electing leadership and assigning committee membership until after the city’s June 30 election.

Mayor Gloria Hanson says the council voted unanimously to keep Ward II alderman David LaRoche– who is seeking reelection– in place until then.

The Fort Pierre city election had been scheduled for April 14, but was postponed until June 30 due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaRoche is being challenged for his Ward II alderman seat by Carl Rathbun and Scott Deal.