Howard Wood Gold Medal Scholar Winners Named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Howard Wood Dakota Relays Board of Directors is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Dakota Relays Gold Medal scholarship. This year’s recipients are Jacy Slaba of McCook Central High School for the girls and Reggie Slaba of Hanson High School for the boys. The two winners were selected from amongst a group of outstanding young student athletes, all of whom have successfully competed at the highest level in their sport while maintaining a GPA of 3.2 or higher, demonstrating leadership in their roles both on and off the track, and choosing to continue to participate in track & field at the collegiate level. The winners are chosen by a scholarship committee comprising members of the Board of Directors, all of whom carefully review each application prior to making a final and very challenging decision.