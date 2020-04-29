SD Health Dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 1 new positive in Lyman County

Today’s (April 29) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows two new deaths attributed to COVID-19. Both are Minnehaha County residents. The data also shows one new positive test in Lyman County, bringing the county’s total to three, with two having recovered.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 868

currently hospitalized– 69

recovered– 1492

total positive tests– 2373 (2122 in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties)

total negative tests– 14,460

ever hospitalized– 165

deaths– 13

To date, 853 employees of the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls and 245 close contacts have tested positive.

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 7 (all recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 3

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 6

Sully– 1

Todd– 1

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–