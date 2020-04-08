Planter sparks small grass fire west of Fort Pierre

A fire on a John Deere planter caused a portion of US Highways 14/34 just west of Fort Pierre to be closed for a brief time yesterday (Tues.) afternoon.

Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Tye Odden says the planter was headed toward town when the fire started.

The traffic disruption continued while crews worked to get the planter out of the way.

A wind advisory is in effect from noon until 8pm today. Along with recommending no one do a controlled burn, Odden urges anyone who has done a burn in the past few days to diligently monitor the area as the gusty wind today may fan a spark and reignite the fire.