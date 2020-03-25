COVID-19 positive inmate in SD Women’s Prison in Pierre isolated and recovering

The inmate at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in isolation at the prison.

State Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the inmate continues to do well.

Nine inmates left the prison’s Pierre Community Work Center without authorization about 8:45 last night (March 23) by exiting an exterior door. One has been returned to the prison.

Gov. Kristi Noem says the COVID-19 positive inmate was in the same unit as the escaped inmates.

Malsam-Rysdon says whether or not the inmates walked away to avoid exposure to coronavirus is under investigation.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum of 5-years in prison.

Women’s Prison staff began escape procedures and law enforcement was notified. The South Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft was used to assist ground operations in its search for the inmates.

The inmates include:

Boneshirt is serving a 7-month, 15-day sentence for 3rd-degree simple assault and a consecutive 1-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Both convictions are from Minnehaha County.

IN CUSTODY ON THE CROW CREEK RESERVATION PENDING RETURN TO SD WOMEN’S PRISON: Wakeman is serving a 6-year, 7-month, 5-day sentence, a consecutive 5-year sentence with 5-years suspended and an additional consecutive sentence of 2 years. All of the convictions are for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Red Leaf is serving two 3-year, 9-month, 15-day sentences for possession of a controlled substance and a 1-year, 9-month, 15-day sentence for eluding. All of the convictions are from Pennington County.

Richards is serving three 5-year sentences with 3-years suspended on each. All of the convictions are for possession of a controlled substance and are from Pennington County.

Lamont is serving two sentences of 2-years, 7-months and 20-days for possession of a controlled substance and a 2-year, 7-month and 20-day for second-degree robbery. All of her convictions are from Pennington County.

Schoneman is serving a 2-year, 8-month, 20-day sentence with 1-year suspended for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

IN CUSTODY ON THE CROW CREEK RESERVATION PENDING RETURN TO SD WOMEN’S PRISON: Miller is serving a 1-year, 11-month, 10-day sentence for failure to appear and a 4-year, 11-month, 10-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Davison County and a 4-year, 11-month sentence from for forgery from Yankton County.

IN CUSTODY ON THE CROW CREEK RESERVATION PENDING RETURN TO SD WOMEN’S PRISON: Flute is serving two 1-year, 11-month, 20-day sentences for third offense DWI. One conviction is from Charles Mix County and the other from Yankton County.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

