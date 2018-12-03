14th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns & Hoses Blood Drive Goal is 365 Units

The 14th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses blood drive kicked off today in Fort Pierre.

Last year, the blood drive in Pierre and Fort Pierre collected 355 units of blood over the three day event. For only the 2nd time in the drive’s history, Team Guns beat Team Hoses by a score of 196 to 157.

Those who’d like to donate blood may do so:

Today from 11:30am-6pm at the Fort Pierre Fire Station

Tuesday from 11:30am-6pm at the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church

Wednesday from 8am-2:30pm at the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church

This year’s goal is 365 units during the three day event. Over 2000 units have been collected during this drive since it began in 2005.

Just walk in to donate. If you do want to make an appointment, you may do that online at vitalant.org.

To hear about the blood drive from Tyler’s parents, Bob and Geri Wilcox, go to this broadcast on the KGFX YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9w0NQTckOM

To hear from local law enforcement competing for this year’s trophy, go to this broadcast on the KGFX YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO3EZkuFxlM