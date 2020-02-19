Pierre man given Highway Patrol Superintendent’s Performance Award

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has recognized a man from Pierre for assisting a trooper during a traffic stop in June.

James Meyer received the Highway Patrol Superintendent’s Performance Award yesterday (Tues.) from Highway Patrol Colonel Rick Miller for helping Trooper Brynne Rist deal with a non-compliant driver on Interstate 29 near Brookings.

Miller says the driver, who had a young child in the vehicle, began to fight with Trooper Rist along the roadway. Meyer parked his semi halfway on the shoulder and the driving lane to protect the two from being hit by oncoming traffic. He then pulled the keys from the ignition to prevent the driver from leaving in the vehicle.

Miller says Meyer’s actions kept the situation from becoming more dangerous.

Photo: Rist, Meyer and Miller