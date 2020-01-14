Security check begins today at South Dakota State Capitol Building

New safety measures at the South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre started today (Jan. 13).

Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price says the new safety measures– including a security screening process– are proactive steps to protecting the Capitol and everyone who uses it. He says they want people to be able to get through the screening quickly, while also keeping it safe for all South Dakotans.

Frequent visitors to the South Dakota State Capitol will be able to apply for an access pass– at no cost.

Applications for the Capitol Access Pass are available at:

the South Dakota Highway Patrol Office at 118 W. Capital Ave. in Pierre

the Highway Patrol Capitol Security office at the north entrance of the state Capitol

on the Bureau of Administration website at https://boa.sd.gov/capitol/default.aspx

Applications will take about five business days to process and include a state background check.

People with the Capitol Access pass will enter the security room and show their pass to the security staff. Once approved, the card holder won’t have to go through the screening process. The Capitol Access pass is valid until Dec. 31 each year and will have to be renewed yearly.

The security room will be staffed each day, including weekends, when the Capitol is open to the public.

The Capitol’s hours during the legislative session are 7am-7pm weekdays (or when gaveled out if later) and 8am-5pm weekends. Hours of operation during the rest of the year are 8am-6pm weekdays and 8am-5pm weekends.