Classic music, classic cars and over 300 grandparents could be found in one place today (Fri.) in Pierre– but their gathering wasn’t somewhere you may expect.

Buchanan Elementary School Principal Ryan Noyes says they planned on serving 770 meals for their annual Grandparents Day lunch.

Shelley Boehmer of Pierre says it’s a fun way to meet people her grandkids see every day.

Grandparents Day is organized by the school’s PTA group.