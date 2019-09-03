Walworth Co. Commission Agenda for September 3rd
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commissioner Chambers
Kevin Holgard, Commissioner
Jim Houck, Commissioner
Marion Schlomer, Commissioner
Scott Schilling, Commissioner
Davis Martin, Commissioner
Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 9:00 a.m.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Convene as Board of County Commissioners
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Forum
- Consider motion to approve county commission minutes of August 20th, 2019
- 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
- 9:15 a.m. – Landfill: Rebecca Krein
- Landfill August Reports
- Discussion regarding Landfill Tipping Fees for a special project: Pat Thorstenson
- 9:30 a.m. – Provisional Budget Hearing
- 9:45 a.m. – Highway Department: Gary Byre
- Consider motion to approve 2 part-time positions and advertising for laborers Highway Department
- Discuss overpayment and reimbursement request from GFP involvement Swan Creek Road Project
- Summarize meeting held with Penny Goetz of possibility of Limited Re-employment at Walworth County Highway to assist Highway Department Secretary
- Discussion regarding request for quotes to remove structure over Swan Creek that was abandoned by Walworth County quote deadline is Sept 17 at 10:00 a.m.
- Request permission for Highway Secretary to attend DWARE training Sept 18&19 in Mitchell
- 10:00 a.m. – Executive Session per SDCL 1-25-2(1) regarding a personnel matter
- 10:15 a.m. – Sheriff and Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth
- Jail Employee Jessica Geditz .50/hr increase for completion of probation.
- Job Offer made to Deputy Sheriff Candidate, Karlea Stahl and will start the 16th of September.
- Minimum Repairs made to 2016 Chevy Silverado
- Discussion and Motion to increase Part-time Deputy Sheriff, Don Knecht from $17.52 to $18.80/hr.
- Discuss Meetings with Other Counties ref. jail contracts.
- Discussion Employee Resolution supplied to the Auditor for 2020 budget year. 10:30 a.m. –
- Discussion regarding Lake Molstad Property
- 4-H Achievement Days
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjournment