14 of 19 COVID-19 cases in Hughes County and 8 of 9 in Stanley County have recovered
Today’s (May 26) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since Friday.
In South Dakota:
- currently active cases– 1075
- currently hospitalized– 106
- recovered– 3528
- total positive tests– 4653
- total negative tests– 32,385
- ever hospitalized– 378
- deaths– 50
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–
Buffalo– 9
Campbell–
Corson– 4
Dewey–
Edmunds–
Faulk– 1
Gregory–
Haakon–
Hand– 1
Hughes– 19 (14 recovered)
Hyde– 1
Jones–
Lyman– 12 (4 recovered)
McPherson– 1
Mellette–
Potter–
Stanley– 9 (8 recovered)
Sully– 1
Todd– 20 (up 2. 14 recovered)
Tripp– 6
Walworth– 5
Ziebach– 1