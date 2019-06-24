13 weekend arrests in Pierre; None in Steamboat Park during Oahe Days

Pierre Police arrested 13 people on 21 charges over the weekend, but the majority were not related to Oahe Days and none of the arrests took place in the park where the annual event was being held.

Among the arrests were 18-year-old Carter Collins for Underage Consumption and Obstructing an Officer and 18-year-old Dylan Gabriel for Underage Consumption.

Charges in other arrests over the weekend ranged from Simple Assault Domestic to Intentional Damage to Property to DUI.

Last year there were 9 persons arrested for various charges over the Oahe Days weekend.