Pancreatic Cancer Shows Few Symptoms

South Dakota’s State Capitol turned purple Sunday (Oct. 28) to honor those whose lives have been affected by pancreatic cancer.

Organizer John Moisan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over four years ago and is one of the rare survivors.

Moisan says the symptoms are often passed off as other health issues.

Dr. Gary Timmerman, a surgeon with Sanford Health, says pancreatic cancer is “nasty.”

At this point, there is no screening test for pancreatic cancer, but Timmerman says surgery is becoming more effective.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

See the entire ceremony on the KGFX YouTube Channel.