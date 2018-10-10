Kristi Noem Talks Trade, NAFTA, and Medicaid During Mobridge Stop

During a stop in Mobridge on October 9th, republican candidate for governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem said, issues such as trade, tariffs, the farm bill and South Dakota producers are high on her list of priorities. . .

She says despite these problems NAFTA re-negotiations had a positive outcome. . .

When told about the Good Samaritan Society in Selby closing, she replied that Medicaid reimbursement rates affecting nursing homes across the state is a major concern. . .

Noem says if elected, her experience with federal government will help her run state government. . .

Noem faces democrat Billie Sutton and libertarian Kurt Evans in the November 6th election.