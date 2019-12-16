12 Days of Pizza aims to fill the food gap for Pierre/Fort Pierre families during Christmas break

Thanks to a partnership between some Fort Pierre and Pierre, about a dozen families from each of the elementary schools in Pierre and Fort Pierre will have access to some free meals during the schools’ Christmas break.

Fort Pierre Pizza Ranch co-owner Nathan Gerlach says this is the store’s third year doing the 12 Days of Pizza.

He says each of the elementary schools selects their recipients.

Gerlach says the 12 Days of Pizza is only possible because of local business partners.

Gerlach says the idea for 12 Days of Pizza started with the Pizza Ranch in Rapid City four years ago. He says the program is being picked up by other Pizza Ranch stores across the country.