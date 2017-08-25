11th Annual Blunt Fest Starts Today August 25th

BLUNT SD – KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane spoke with Bobby Helms of the band “Big Skillet” about Blunt Fest and the music that they will be performing for the weekend at Medicine Creek Bar. For a Schedule of activities log on to www.drgnews.com and click on the calendar link and look under Blunt Fest. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Bluntfest-Robbie-Helms-BIG-SKILLET-8-24-17.mp3

