11th Annual Blunt Fest August 25-27th 2017

August 15, 2017

 

BLUNT SD – Val Marso and Don Bergeson were in studio on Monday to talk with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the upcoming Blunt Fest for 2017 August 25-27th.  The weekend has something for everyone and also a great line up of music.  Listen below for a rundown on what is happening for the weekend.

 

 

 


