11th Annual Blunt Fest August 25-27th 2017

BLUNT SD – Val Marso and Don Bergeson were in studio on Monday to talk with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the upcoming Blunt Fest for 2017 August 25-27th. The weekend has something for everyone and also a great line up of music. Listen below for a rundown on what is happening for the weekend. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Val-Marso-and-Don-Bergeson-BLUNTFEST-2017-8-14-17.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.