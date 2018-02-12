$11M project proposed to improve North Dakota interstate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – An $11 million project is planned to improve Interstate 94 in the Bismarck area for next year.

The project comes just two years after an $11.4 million upgrade. The proposed enhancements include concrete pavement repair, asphalt overlay, slurry seals, bridge deck overlays, bridge deck replacements and the installation of a permanent traffic signal system at an interchange.

Chad Frisinger is a design division transportation engineer with the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Frisinger tells the Bismarck Tribune that construction is tentatively scheduled for 2019, but could be pushed back depending on funding.

Frisinger says the project is routine maintenance. He says the traveling public can expect some delays during construction.

The project’s local cost share is 10 percent or about $79,000 for Bismarck and $35,000 for Mandan.