Releases from Oahe Dam Will Increase Throughout the Month; Releases to Remain High Until End of 2018

The US Army Corps of Engineers says releases from all Missouri River reservoir system dams will be maintained at higher-than-average rates over the next several months.

Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division John Remus tells DRG news and farm there’s been large amounts of rain in the upper part of the dam system.

Remus says the Corps increased releases out of Garrison Dam at Bismarck, ND, to 60-thousand cubic feet per second—or almost 449-thousand gallons per second– a few weeks ago.

Remus says over the weekend, the Oahe Dam averaged releases of about 21-thousand cubic feet per second.

Gavins Point releases will be stepped up over the next several days, reaching approximately 50-thousand cubic feet per second by early to mid-July, as downstream flows drop off. As Remus said, once releases increase from Gavins Point, releases will be increased from the Oahe Dam as well.