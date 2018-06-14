Thursday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 3 Chicago Dogs 1 Expedition League Baseball

Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 Pierre Trappers 3

Hastings Sodbusters 7 Spearfish Sasquatch 4

Hub City Hot Shots 10 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5

Badlands Big Sticks 10 Casper Horseheads 4 American Legion Baseball

Sioux Falls West 5 Yankton 3

Sioux Falls West 8 Yankton 4

Mitchell 8 Sheridan, Wyo. 5

Mitchell 3 Sheridan, Wyo. 0 Amateur Baseball

Alexandria 7 Parkston 0

