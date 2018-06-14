Thursday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 3 Chicago Dogs 1
Expedition League Baseball
Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 Pierre Trappers 3
Hastings Sodbusters 7 Spearfish Sasquatch 4
Hub City Hot Shots 10 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5
Badlands Big Sticks 10 Casper Horseheads 4
American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls West 5 Yankton 3
Sioux Falls West 8 Yankton 4
Mitchell 8 Sheridan, Wyo. 5
Mitchell 3 Sheridan, Wyo. 0
Amateur Baseball
Alexandria 7 Parkston 0
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.