Thursday Morning Scoreboard

June 14, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 3 Chicago Dogs 1

Expedition League Baseball
Western Nebraska Pioneers 12 Pierre Trappers 3
Hastings Sodbusters 7 Spearfish Sasquatch 4
Hub City Hot Shots 10 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5
Badlands Big Sticks 10 Casper Horseheads 4

American Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls West 5 Yankton 3
Sioux Falls West 8 Yankton 4
Mitchell 8 Sheridan, Wyo. 5
Mitchell 3 Sheridan, Wyo. 0

Amateur Baseball
Alexandria 7 Parkston 0


