Highway Patrol to Host 4th Annual Women’s Recruiting Seminars

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is holding recruiting seminars in an effort to add more female troopers to its ranks.

Col. Craig Price says Women’s Recruiting Seminars will be held in Pierre, Aberdeen, Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. He says the seminars, now in their fourth year, are designed to provide more information to women who are interested in joining the Highway Patrol.

Each seminar lasts two hours. Female troopers will be available to discuss topics such as the application process, training, what it’s like to be a state trooper and the challenges that come with the position.

The Women’s Recruiting Seminar in Pierre will be held Thursday (Feb. 15) from 4:30-8pm at the Capital Lake Visitors Center.

Price says currently the Highway Patrol has 13 female troopers. The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.