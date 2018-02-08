Friday Deadline to Register for “Sustaining the Legacy Program” in Pierre

Passing the family farm or ranch operation on to the next generation is the focus of SDSU Extension’s Sustaining the Legacy program February 13, 20 and 27 in Pierre.

DRG news and farm director Jody Heemstra talked with SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist Heather Gessner about the program agenda.

Registration deadline is tomorrow (Feb. 9).

For more information, contact Gessner at 605-782-3290 or Heather.Gessner@sdstate.edu.