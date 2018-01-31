Incumbents All Seeking Reelection to Pierre City Commission

Three spots on the Pierre City Commission are up for election this year and all three incumbents have said they’ll seek reelection.

Commissioner Vona Johnson made her announcement at last night’s (Tues.) commission meeting.

Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff announced his plan to seek reelection at last week’s meeting.

Commissioner Jamie Huizenga is the third commissioner seeking reelection. He made his official announcement a few weeks ago.

The combined Pierre City, Pierre School District and Hughes County election will be held June 5.