LaNina Usually Means Colder Winter for SD

December 26, 2017
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

BROOKINGS, SD- The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has officially declared a La Niña Advisory.

SDSU Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards says LaNina typically means a colder than average winter in South Dakota.

 

But, Edwards says, more snow doesn’t necessarily mean drought relief.

 

Edwards says most of South Dakota has been in a warm, dry period for the past couple months, which doesn’t bode well for winter wheat.

 

LaNina’s impact will likely taper off quite quickly in the spring.


