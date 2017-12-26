LaNina Usually Means Colder Winter for SD

BROOKINGS, SD- The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has officially declared a La Niña Advisory.

SDSU Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards says LaNina typically means a colder than average winter in South Dakota.

But, Edwards says, more snow doesn’t necessarily mean drought relief.

Edwards says most of South Dakota has been in a warm, dry period for the past couple months, which doesn’t bode well for winter wheat.

LaNina’s impact will likely taper off quite quickly in the spring.