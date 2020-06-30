10 Pierre and Fort Pierre non-profits receive thousands in grant funds

Two community foundations have distributed over $27,000 ($27,730) in grants to organizations in Pierre and Fort Pierre.

Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation president Brett Koenecke says over the past 22 years, they’ve granted over $400,000 to nonprofit organizations and programs in the area.

Koenecke says the Pierre/Fort Pierre foundation granted $15,730 to area organizations. SDCF matched $5,000 toward needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and $7,000 to the Pierre Area Referral Service in partnership with the Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund.

Koenecke says they’ve been challenged to raise new funds.

Many of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation grants support activities for youth, so Koenecke says there are young people helping make decisions about where some of the foundation’s the money goes.

Koenecke says because of the foresight and stewardship of local philanthropists, the foundation board was able to address immediate needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic while also funding ongoing community projects.

Organization Amount Awarded Purpose/Funding Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) $7,000 Grant made by SDCF Coronavirus Response Fund and Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund Oahe YMCA $3,280 Sunshade for outside playground Community Youth Involved $5,000 Meals on Wheels program matched by SDCF for COVID-19 related needs Junior Achievement $5,000 Decrease in fundraising due to pandemic and additional need for virtual learning opportunities.

Matched by SDCF for COVID-19 related needs Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area $1,700 Purchase playground equipment Verendrye Museum, Inc. $1,500 Replace glass wall display cases, which will help preserve exhibits. Head Start $1,000 Transit costs for cultural field trips PAWS $1,000 Pet shelter construction project Capital City Baseball Association $950 two bat and helmet combination fixtures for Griffin Park ballfield upgrades Pierre Concert Association $600 Hire professional musicians to meet Pierre/Fort Pierre choral music students Oahe Hockey Association $500 Girls’ hockey jerseys Canvasback Art Club $200 Annual art show

The local foundation was established in 1998. The fund is a permanent endowment with the SDCF and is managed by a local board of directors:

• Brett Koenecke, President

• Becky Burke

• Sandy Zinter

• Matt Brakke

• Tom Hart

• Kate Olson

• Murray Thompson

To learn more or donate to the Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation, please visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/csa/pierre-ft-pierre-area-community-foundation/.

