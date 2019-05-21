10 more counties getting added to statewide veterans transportation program

Plans are in the works to get the final ten counties in South Dakota connected to a statewide veterans transportation program.

Highly Rural Transportation Grants acting program coordinator Johnathon Coble Harrison says the rural counties that are left will become part of the Transportation Program as soon as funding becomes available in the next few months. He says they’ll add Campbell, McPherson, Edmunds, Faulk, Marshall, Day, Aurora, Mellette, Tripp and Gregory counties. Counties currently covered by the statewide network are Stanley, Dewey, Ziebach, Perkins, Harding, Butte, Haakon, Jones, Lyman, Custer, Fall River, Jackson, Bennett, Potter, Sully, Hyde, Hand, Buffalo, Spink, Clark, Kingsbury, Jerauld, Sanborn and Miner.

Harrison says studies are showing the importance of transportation in health care. He says the health care community is beginning to take notice and discuss transportation as a part treatment plans because of its contribution to improved health outcomes and quality of life.

Photo left to right: Ron Baumgart, Andy Sharp, Johnathon Coble Harrison, Royce R. Loesch, Barb Cline, Lisa Johnson, Post 20 Commander, Kim Hallock and Post 20 Adjutant, Eugene Collette III.