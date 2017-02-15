10 Governor Wrestlers Rated for Number 1 Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team is rated number 1 in the final Class A wrestling ratings of the season by the Dakota Grappler website. The Governor far outdistance number 2 Sturgis who surpasses Aberdeen Central this week. The Golden Eagles are rated third followed by Rapid City Central and Watertown to round out the top 5. The Governors have two wrestlers rated number 1 going into the post season in Lincoln Turman (113) and Spencer Sarringer (195). William Turman (120) along with Micheal Lusk (132) and Aric Williams (145) are rated second in their individual weight class. Austin Senger (138), Lucas Stoltenberg (192) and Levi Stoltenberg (220) are rated 4th individually. Tye Paulsen (285) moved up to 6th in his weight class while Maquire Raske (152) is rated 8th giving the Governors a total of 10 rated wrestlers heading into Region tournament action this weekend. To view the ratings, log onto the Dakota Grappler website at www.dakotagrappler.com.