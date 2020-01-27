1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash west of Wessington

A 24-year-old man is dead and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash just before midnight last (Sun.) night three miles west of Wessington.

Names of the two men have not yet been released pending notification of families.

Information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle slid into the path of an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Chevrolet S-10 pickup was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver received life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital. He was wearing a seat belt. The two men were the only persons involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.